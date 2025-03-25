Friends,

If we didn’t laugh, we’d cry.

From today’s The Borowitz Report:

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Americans Demand Breathalyzer Be Attached to Pete Hegseth’s Phone

WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report) — Amid the outcry over the leaking of top-secret war plans, on Monday millions of Americans called for a breathalyzer to be attached to Pete Hegseth’s phone.

In an emotional apology at the Pentagon, Hegseth said that someone in his position “should never drink and text, and so I am giving up texting.”

According to national security experts, a journalist was given access to highly sensitive war plans that are normally available only to people using a public bathroom at Mar-a-Lago.

