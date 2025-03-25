Friends,
If we didn’t laugh, we’d cry.
From today’s The Borowitz Report:
Americans Demand Breathalyzer Be Attached to Pete Hegseth’s Phone
WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report) — Amid the outcry over the leaking of top-secret war plans, on Monday millions of Americans called for a breathalyzer to be attached to Pete Hegseth’s phone.
In an emotional apology at the Pentagon, Hegseth said that someone in his position “should never drink and text, and so I am giving up texting.”
According to national security experts, a journalist was given access to highly sensitive war plans that are normally available only to people using a public bathroom at Mar-a-Lago.
My question is, what did Congress expect after confirming a bunch of total incompetents, not to mention this particular alcoholic incompetent?
I would love to think what the top brass in the military think of that pig.