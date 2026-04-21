Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
17mEdited

His misogyny is showing. He’s going to run out of women to fire before directing his ire on Hegseth or Patel.

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Kerry Truchero's avatar
Kerry Truchero
20mEdited

Isn’t this the dumbass who kept posting weird religious shit on social media? What is it with these heavy drinking Christofascists? I hope Hegseth is next.

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