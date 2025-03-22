Playback speed
Giving Trump Shit | The Coffee Klatch for March 22, 2025

With Heather Lofthouse and yours truly, Robert Reich
Robert Reich
and
Heather Lofthouse
Mar 22, 2025
71
46
Transcript

Friends,

Today Heather and I delve into the forces holding Trump back — specifically, the federal courts, Rupert Murdoch’s New York Post, and Republican constituents in Republican town halls. Which of these, if any, is likely to be most effective over the long term in preventing Trump and Musk from doing their worst?

We also have a special guest — Federal Trade Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter, who this week was illegally fired by Trump for no reason other than … well, we’ll talk with her about that.

Please grab a cuppa, pull up a chair, take our poll, and join the conversation.

Robert Reich
Robert Reich
Heather Lofthouse
