My friends,

The next No Kings Day protest is a week from Saturday, on March 28th, and it needs to be huge.

The momentum is on our side. And Trump is only getting more unpopular by the day.

King Trump is backed into a corner — and the midterms are coming up fast. This is why we must stay engaged and keep up the pressure.

Click here to find a protest where you live.

And please do me this one small favor: Share this message and the video at the top of this page with everyone you know.

Many thanks.

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