Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Johan's avatar
Johan
9m

The slush fund and the pardon are not two scandals. They are one mechanism. Money to buy loyalty now, immunity to protect that loyalty later. The structure pays men to break the law and then promises they will never answer for it. That is not corruption around the edges of a state. That is a state being rebuilt to run on it.

Notice what the boast actually concedes. He says he could have settled his case. His case. Brought by him, against him, with public money. A man cannot generously decline a fortune he was never owed. The performance of sacrifice is the tell. He needs you to see a gift where there is only theft.

Every “what stops him” in this piece has the same answer. Nothing structural. Only people. Only turnout. Only the slow unglamorous work of refusing to call it normal.

The armband is honest. Wear it. Then do the part that actually costs something.

Johan 🐌

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Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
7mEdited

If the slush fund goes through it it would be like taking all of those violent criminals and asking them each individually, which weapons would they like from John Wick’s armory. (and take as many as you like).

And then that money might be used to kill more cops, have their names and crimes expunged.If this is not pure madness, I don’t know what is.

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