Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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A Glass-1/8th-Full Perspective's avatar
A Glass-1/8th-Full Perspective
1hEdited

Robert, these are not false winds in your sails. You have a unique voice that all of American needs in both quantity and quality. There is a very patriotic truth in your essence. You're doing this because you love our country so much and see how quickly its greatness can slip away.

Call me selfish, for myself and perhaps our country, but I shudder at the thought of you slowing down any.

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Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
1h

Friends are like trees, the good ones can stand the test of time. If you are lucky enough a forest will find you.

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