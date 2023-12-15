Freedom and Power (Why American capitalism is so rotten, Part 4)
Why so many Americans feel powerless, and some are turning to Trump’s neofascism.
Friends,
Welcome back to week 4 of our inquiry into American capitalism and the common good.
Today, I want to suggest why so many working-class Americans are attracted to a sociopathic liar who advocates neofascism.
IN 2010, A MAJORITY OF THE SUPREME COURT decided in Citizens United vs. the Federal Election Commission that corporations are people under t…