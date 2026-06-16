Friends,

The USA has a BIG birthday to celebrate! So, of course, Trump is trying to cash in and make it ALL ABOUT HIMSELF.

This year’s 250th anniversary events, commemorating our Founding Fathers saying NO KINGS, were supposed to be planned by a nonpartisan organization created by Congress called “America250.”

But, in king-like fashion, Trump and his MAGA allies went around Congress and created their own party planning committee, confusingly named “Freedom 250.” This new group, which claims to be nonpartisan, is planning competing events all year that do little more than glorify Donald Trump.

Who is paying for these Freedom 250 festivities? You — at least in part.

That’s because Freedom 250 has gained access to taxpayer funds allotted by Congress last year for the 250th anniversary celebrations.

To recap: President Trump and his allies are using taxpayer dollars to spread his political agenda and granting private donors presidential access — all under the guise of celebrating America’s 250th birthday.

This pay-to-play, MAGA cronyism might be Donald Trump’s definition of a birthday bash — but it certainly isn’t mine.

Please: Share this video to help spread the word.

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