Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Vincent from Napa's avatar
Vincent from Napa
2hEdited

Mark my words. I predict that Trump, if he lives until the end of his term, will attempt to pardon himself and others for the grift they've benefited from financially.

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Thomas
2h

Today's interview with you and David Pakman was REALLY good. I think he's one of the best interviewers out there.... No wonder he's on a White House "enemies list."

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