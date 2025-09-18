Friends,

Four years ago today I began this daily (sometimes more than once-a-day) letter to you.

Before I began, I told some friends I was planning to write every day. They thought I was nuts.

“How are you going to find the time?” they asked.

I’ve discovered it’s easy to find the time for something I believe is worthwhile.

“How are you going to find the energy?” they asked. “You’re in your mid-70s.”

I’m now pushing eighty, and have more energy for this than I did at the start.

Besides, I remind myself that I’m ten days younger than the man in the Oval Office — and if he can cause as much mayhem and misery as he causes every day, I can at least cause some good trouble every day.

“How are you going to find things to write about?” they asked.

That was before Trump’s second term. Now, I have all I can do to limit myself to one letter to you each day. (Apologies for the days I stuff your inbox with two or more.)

“How are you going to find readers?” they asked.

I’ve found you.

Which is my main point today.

I want to thank you for your readership.

And thank so many of you for your thoughtful comments (I haven’t found anywhere on the Internet where the discussion is more consistently interesting).

And for recommending this letter to others.

Mostly, I want to thank you for your enthusiasm and your moral clarity.

And thank you for your willingness to keep reading and fighting and bearing up under the biggest assault on our democracy I can remember.

What’s happening is frightening, demoralizing, sometimes lonely, and as stressful as hell. If this daily letter helps in any way, it’s having the effect I hoped.

Today isn’t the fourth birthday of this letter. It’s the fourth birthday of our relationship, for which I’m eternally grateful.

RR