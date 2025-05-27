Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Donna Maurillo
19mEdited

While I agree that a four-year college degree is not necessary for a successful life, there are still many jobs that require them. Trump‘s idea of taking billions of dollars away from Harvard and funneling it to trade schools is just plain silly.

While I applaud anyone who goes to a trade school, which includes things like x-ray technician, dental hygienist, auto mechanic, computer programmer, and other valuable skills, taking it away from a university is only robbing Peter to pay Paul. Much of Harvards money is used for medical and scientific research. That is not applicable to a trade school. If Trump really wants to support people going to trade schools, he would stop robbing the US treasury just to enrich his friends. He would encourage more scholarships to academic and vocational schools. Pulling money out of one pocket to put it into another pocket is just plain stupid.

Actually, I wonder how many trade school graduates Trump employs around the White House. That would be really telling. We do know that when he has had trade school workers doing the construction on his properties, he has often not even bothered to pay them. That shows how much he values the work that they do. He is just an empty suit, throwing empty ideas around.

Yes, we should support trade schools. No, not everybody needs a four year education. But robbing academic institutions and funneling the money over to trade schools is not the answer at all. What we need to do is give more money to education as a whole.

Trump‘s only purpose here is to embarrass Harvard University because they have not kissed his ring. Otherwise, he would not give a rip about trade schools.

Marc Nevas
21m

I agree fully with Robert Reich regarding the need for providing pathways for our youth into useful careers without insisting they go into debt for a typical four year college degree.

