Friends,

As I said last week, the shutdown ends when air traffic controllers have had enough.

That’s already started. Federal Aviation Administration advisories yesterday showed there were no air traffic controllers at Hollywood Burbank Airport in California, causing delays.

Staffing issues are also linked to delays at the Newark, Phoenix and Denver airports.

According to the flight-tracking website FlightAware, more than 6,000 U.S. flights were delayed Monday.

Even before the shutdown, controllers were under great stress from more crowded skies and fewer controllers to manage them.

And, just to remind you, they’re not getting paid now. Trump is even making noises about not giving government workers the back pay they deserve when the shutdown ends.

Mark my words: The shutdown will end soon because Americans need to fly, not just the ultra-rich (private jets also need air traffic controllers) and not just business flyers, but most of us who plan to see loved ones over the holidays.

