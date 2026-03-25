Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
9h

The game of Chess--

The game of Chess teaches military strategy. Custer underestimated the "savage mind," and the battle of the Greasy Grass was his epitaph. I have found an opening that protects various regions on the board is a far better strategy than aggressively going after individual pieces. Iran has a well equipped ground force of over 600,000 experienced fighters who know and understand the terrain. With 350,000 reservists waiting in the wings accompanied by some 1,700 modern tanks--where are they??? The fighting abilities of the Iranian military make the North Vietnamese and the Viet-Cong look like children in comparison. To me Iran is fishing and they're waiting to see if we'll take the bait--beware of a free man.

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Alan Anisgard's avatar
Alan Anisgard
9h

Trump can spend a billion or more a day for a war we didn't want, but can't get paychecks TSA officers.. What kind of craziness is this?

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