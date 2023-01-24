Five truths about the pending debt-ceiling fight that the mainstream media doesn't want you to know
"Both-sides"ism is rampant. And it's seriously misleading the public.
Friends,
Few things make me as furious as the mainstream media’s reluctance to tell the public what the Republican Party is doing — and instead hide the truth behind “both sides” rubbish. How the hell can democracy work if The New York Times, CNN, and even National Public Radio obscure what’s really going on?
Let me state five central truths about the pe…