Five horrifying truths about what occurred three years ago today
The 2024 election will be the last opportunity for America to hold Trump accountable for his attempted coup
Friends,
Three years ago today, the United States Capitol was attacked by thousands of armed loyalists to Donald Trump, some intent on killing members of Congress.
Roughly 140 officers were injured in the attack. Four people died during the storming, while Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick, who participated in the response, passed away the followi…