Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Erik S's avatar
Erik S
1h

It’s time to set term limits for these judges and elected officials. 2 terms. Like it used to be. Judges maybe 10 years.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies
Eric Vinagreiro's avatar
Eric Vinagreiro
1h

Let's not put too much faith in this Supreme Court. You have to force their hand to make them do what's right.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
123 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Robert Reich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture