Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Ron W's avatar
Ron W
11h

He needs to be removed from office immediately!! No delay!

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Bernadette Colquhoun's avatar
Bernadette Colquhoun
11h

Let’s not forget this man has control of our nuclear arsenal and from his incoherent ramblings, wouldn’t think twice about using them. Who’s going to stop him ?.

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