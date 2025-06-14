Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Robert Reich

Fighting Trump | The Coffee Klatch for June 14, 2025

With special guest Ezra Levin of Indivisible, Michael Lahanas-Calderón, and yours truly, Robert Reich
Robert Reich
and
Michael Lahanas-Calderón
Jun 14, 2025
∙ Paid
56
17
Share

Friends,

Today, Michael and I take a deep dive into Trump’s most authoritarian week yet. (Heather will be back next week.) We ask: Why did he choose this week to escalate his dragnet raids? From what does he want to deflect our attention? What kind of trap is he laying? What must we be careful to do and avoid doing today, as he conducts a military parade in Washington to celebrate his military might and his birthday, just as other authoritarian leaders have done — and as many of protest his rising authoritarianism?

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Robert Reich to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Robert Reich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture