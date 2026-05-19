Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
6hEdited

The man deserves a ticker tape parade down Broadway into The Canyon of Heroes. After relying on Stephen for his spin on the news on many a night through so many historical crossroads I’m just happy to have had him in our lives. He will always land on his feet.

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A Glass-1/8th-Full Perspective's avatar
A Glass-1/8th-Full Perspective
6h

History has a way of choosing heroes, but a shoe-in for that honor goes to Stephen Colbert. No matter what he does in the future, his defiant legacy witnessed in this moment will be seen as one of the cracks in the wall of kleptocratic fascism that we will eventually drive the wedge into.

We will pry apart this regime, and Colbert will be seen as one of the constants in fanning the flames of dissent.

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