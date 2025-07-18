Landmark’s Nuart Theater in Los Angeles, California

Friends,

I’m delighted to tell you that The Last Class film, about my final semester teaching my 800-student undergraduate course at UC Berkeley, is now playing in 46 theaters in 20 states (and the film team is adding more screenings to the list each day).

Due to all of you showing up to see it, seven theaters in six states have just extended their run of the film for another week:

Ciné Athens in Athens, GA, now thru Thurs, July 24

Rialto Cinemas Elmwood in Berkeley, CA now thru Thurs, July 24

The Quad Cinema in Greenwich Village, NY, now thru Thurs, July 24

Kentucky Theatre in Lexington, KY, now thru Thurs, July 24

Salem Cinema in Salem, OR, now thru Thurs, July 24

The Grand Cinema in Tacoma, WA, now thru Thurs, July 24

Landmark’s Nuart Theatre in West Los Angeles, CA now thru Thurs, July 24

People tell me it’s an uplifting and optimistic film at a very dark time in our history. It’s about the next generation — their energy, excitement, and enthusiasm — and their hopes for the future.

Should you wish to have a look, here’s the trailer.

Kudos to the film’s producer, Heather Kinlaw Lofthouse, and director, Elliot Kirschner, for doing such a beautiful job with it, and for getting it into so many theaters (listed at thelastclassfilm.com).

And thank you for showing up to see the film, for showing up for each other, and for keeping up the fight.

RR