Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Maureen's avatar
Maureen
7h

Part of the reason Trump appointed each of them is BECAUSE they have no experience, knowledge, or talent. If they knew ANYTHING about the fields they were appointed to, it might accidentally get in the way of their carrying out Trump's agenda.

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Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
7hEdited

We’re not going to live under a dictator and be subjugated by a fascist authoritarian regime. But we have to continue fight hard.

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