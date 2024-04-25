Elon Musk’s grotesque distortion of capitalism
He’s demanding the largest pay package in corporate history while extorting his shareholders and firing 14,000 workers
Friends,
In 2018, Elon Musk got the richest pay package in U.S. corporate history, then worth some $56 billion.
Nearly three months ago, a Delaware court voided that pay package, finding that the process to decide on it was “deeply flawed” because Tesla’s board didn’t properly disclose it to investors and had “barely any evidence of negotiations at all” …