Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Judy Gentz's avatar
Judy Gentz
2h

Happiest of birthdays to you! Not only do you look great, I think you are great!

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Mary Ann Dimand's avatar
Mary Ann Dimand
2h

Happy birthday, many happy returns of the day, and may every returning day be fiercely happy.

Are you seriously suggesting that it's more stressful to be a competitor against men than to be treated as commodities or unfree labor by them?

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