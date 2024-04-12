How to understand next week’s Trump criminal felony trial
Trump wants you to think that all he did was try to cover up a sexual affair. Wrong.
Friends,
Trump’s first criminal trial — the first criminal trial of a former president, ever — is scheduled to begin Monday. The 34-count business falsification case may be the only case against Trump to reach a verdict before the November election.
Many people I speak with are worried that this is the weakest of Trump’s four pending criminal trials becau…