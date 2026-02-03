Robert Reich

The absurdity is the point. When the president sues his own government for $10 billion, the process itself demonstrates complete state capture.

Who negotiates the settlement?

The DOJ he controls.

Who represents taxpayers?

Nobody, the apparatus exists to serve him, not us.

The lawsuit isn’t about winning $10 billion, it’s about establishing that government resources belong to him personally.

This is the leverage structure operationalized. Use state power to extract wealth, use wealth to consolidate power. The fact that it’s surreal doesn’t make it less effective. Authoritarians don’t hide the absurdity, they weaponize it.

When laws become theater and enforcement serves the enforcer, you’re not watching dysfunction, you’re watching the system work exactly as is now recalibrated.

Reich frames this as farce. It’s closer to proof of concept.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Johan

Former foreign service officer

If Donald Trump could groom himself in the same manner that dogs do. The man would spend his entire life rolled up in a ball.

