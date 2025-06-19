Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Roseman's avatar
Michael Roseman
6hEdited

Shocking but so evidently true, we are living in a renewed era of “white power.” Protections against racism and so many other forms of hate are being rapidly stripped away.

The fascists and white supremacists in power at the Supreme Court, the U.S. Senate and House, and this administration are dragging us back decades into oppression and racism. If they could, some would return us to slavery.

They clearly believe that to be white is to be better, a disease that we hoped we had banished from our country’s psyche. We hadn’t. They believe to be male and christian is better.

When we peacefully overturn this regime, and we will, there will be so much work to do. Decades of work.

“The Republican appointees to today’s Supreme Court are political hacks intent on entrenching the power of the already powerful.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
34 replies
Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
6hEdited

Trump's motto--It isn't right unless it's straight and white.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
155 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Reich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture