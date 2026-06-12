Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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richard winkler's avatar
richard winkler
2h

Trump is the most despicable person I have ever seen in 87 years, and the American stupid has elected him as our president, twice. Turn out the lights, because the party is over. There will never be a recovery from this.

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Christy Shaver's avatar
Christy Shaver
2h

Thank you Dr. Reich for documenting the record. Regardless of political affiliation, leaders should be held accountable for the promises they make and the actions they take.

What strikes me, though, is that many Americans supported promises of peace because they are tired of seeing war presented as a normal feature of public life.

Holding leaders accountable matters. So does asking why our political and economic institutions seem to repeatedly draw us into cycles of conflict. If we want a more peaceful and equitable future, we need to look beyond individual leaders and examine the deeper forces that make war seem inevitable in the first place.

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