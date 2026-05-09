Desperate Donald's Debacle | The Coffee Klatch for Saturday, May 9, 2026

Friends,

This morning, Michael and I (Heather is out today) delve into the redistricting wars — including the decision by the Virginia Supreme Court to cancel that state’s redistricting — and examine strategies still open to Democrats before the midterms. We also try to decipher what’s really happening in the Persian Gulf. And we take a close look at Trump’s sycophants Kash Patel at the FBI, Todd Blanche at Justice, Brendan Carr at the FCC, and Bill Pulte at the Federal Housing Finance Agency and the wrecking balls they’re wielding.

Given all this, we compare Michael’s Gen Z’s outlook on America with my postwar boomer’s outlook.

So please pull up a chair, grab a cuppa, and join in today’s conversation.

RR

Share