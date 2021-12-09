The crypto-congressional complex
How speculators making billions are intent on keeping crypto unregulated, unobserved, untaxed, and uncontrolled
I’m fascinated by how markets either promote the public interest or subvert it. Much depends on how they’re designed. Markets don’t exist in nature. They’re created and enforced by governments. Which is why the old saw about the choice being “government or free market” is so dangerously wrong. It prevents us from examining whose interests are being adva…