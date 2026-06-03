Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Ian's avatar
Ian
6hEdited

I want someone to create an AI program that reposts Trump stories as Obama/Biden stories so we can regularly see the total hypocrisy of conservative voters and politicians. Imagine the fury if Obama declared no one can ever audit him or his family. They'd lose their gdamn minds.

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Fusspot's avatar
Fusspot
6h

There has never been a thief like him.

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