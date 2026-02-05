Robert Reich

Ian
Best of luck with this and all other health matters! We need you as strong as possible in this fight!

On a related note, when I see the pure madness that millions of citizens are somehow still ignoring, I am reminded that we are a country that has accepted a healthcare system that forces families to bankrupt themselves trying to get help for sick children....and it sort of makes sense. Somehow, we have been beaten into believing things are and always will be how they have been, even if it means that we inflict pain on and refuse to protect our most vulnerable population.

4h

I didn’t read Robert Reich’s piece as a personal anecdote. I read it as a diagnosis.

What he describes isn’t a quirky failure or an unfortunate detour — it’s the system working exactly as designed. The confusion, the delays, the opaque decision-making, the sense that no one is actually accountable for your care. That’s not a bug. That’s the business model.

What hit me hardest is how quickly health care stops being theoretical the moment you’re the patient. All the rhetoric about “choice,” “efficiency,” and “innovation” evaporates when you’re sick and trapped inside a maze built by insurers, pharma, and a Congress that protects both. At that point, you’re not a consumer — you’re inventory.

And let’s be honest: lawmakers know this. Many of them will never experience this version of the system themselves. They exempt themselves, then lecture the rest of us about costs and discipline while preserving a structure that profits from delay, fear, and exhaustion.

Reich isn’t asking for pity. Neither am I. I’m angry — because this is a political choice, reaffirmed year after year. We could negotiate drug prices. We could simplify care. We could center patients instead of shareholders. We just don’t, because too many people in power benefit from keeping it broken.

If reading this makes you uncomfortable, good. That discomfort is the point. Illness strips away abstraction. It forces clarity. And the clarity here is brutal: our health care system isn’t failing us — it’s exploiting us, and Congress is complicit.

