Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
3h

Robert--Your stature has nothing to do with your worth as a man. We are all so grateful for everything you do. God speed, thanks for just being you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Megan Rothery's avatar
Megan Rothery
3h

I’m looking forward to reading your book!

And my normal -

Use/share this spreadsheet (bit.ly/Goodtrouble) as a resource to call/email/write members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Reach out to those in your own state, and those in a committee that fits your topic. Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly. We deserve better ❤️‍🩹🤍💙

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
97 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Reich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture