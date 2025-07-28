Friends,

As you may know, I’m very short. I’ve always been very short. I never got taller than 4 feet 11 inches. (And for the last few years I’ve been shrinking.)

I came up short. As, in many ways, has America. If you needed proof, look no further than Trump.

I’ve written a memoir of my life and times entitled Coming Up Short. It will be out next Tuesday, August 5.

The reason I wrote this book is to share what I’ve learned about stopping bullies, at a time in American history when we’re dealing with an authoritarian bully who has encouraged bullying throughout the nation and the world.

In the book I wrestle with being bullied as a kid.

I also wrestle with why a plurality of American voters chose Trump for president again in 2024. And why so many feel bullied today — bullied by people who are richer and more powerful than they are, who take delight in abusing their power to become even richer and even more powerful.

It’s my story. It’s also the story of America.

I hope you find it helpful for understanding how we combat the bullies in the years ahead. And why I believe so passionately that we will.

I also hope you draw insight and inspiration from ideas I offer for how to play the long game, toward a better and more decent nation and world.

If you wish, you can preorder here from Bookstore.org, which supports local bookstores, or find it wherever books are sold.

Many thanks.

Share