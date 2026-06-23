Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Johan's avatar
Johan
7h

Reich identifies something real, the Democratic Party's failure of nerve is a structural problem, not a messaging one. Warriors, worriers, wimps is a clean taxonomy. But the frame misses a layer: the worriers and wimps aren't just cowards. They're rationally optimizing for a donor ecosystem that is itself oligarchic. You can't shame people out of incentive structures.

Roosevelt had a catastrophic exogenous shock (the Depression) that scrambled elite interests enough to allow a coalition to form. What's the equivalent today? A stock market at record highs, corporate profits surging, and a working class that is angry but not yet organized in any institutionally durable way. Rage without structure is just weather.

Mamdani's primary run in New York is the real test case here, not rhetorical exhortation.

The diagnosis is right.

The prescription though, that just be bolder, undersells how captured the party machinery actually is.

Johan 🐌

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Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
7h

Another thing that needs to be exposed is the current lie Trump is spreading across the internet.

Obama made a deal with Iran in 2016 that Trump insists saw our country getting nothing in return. Bull!! The deal enacted the release of four individuals Iran held as part of the January 2016 prisoner swap under the Obama administration were Jason Rezaian, Amir Hekmati, Saeed Abedini, and Nosratollah Khosravi-Roodsari. This exchange took place simultaneously with the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal. It was tied to the U.S. airlifting $400 million in frozen cash assets (part of a $1.7 billion settlement over a decade). Why can't Trump tell the truth about anything. The Iranians can't be trusted and neither can Donald Trump. Donnie is the little engine that couldn't.

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