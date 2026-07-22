CEO Pay is Completely Outrageous And what we must do to rein it inRobert ReichJul 22, 202674130142ShareFriends,Here’s this week’s video. Please share. Share74130142Share
Another world is possible because another world is absolutely affordable. We have to recapture the wealth that has been siphoned upwards, and we have to accept that it must be taken back. Those in power will never give it up. Most of these people were not even a part of the years of lobbying and union-crushing efforts of their firms. These outsized compensation packages are all they've known, and to them, it's what they've always "earned" and "deserved."
Again, they will NEVER give it up by choice. We must boycott firms, highlight outrageous inequality within them and society, build union power, embarrass and annihilate the reputation of those that exploit workers while helping executives get a third home, and highlight just how much this exists because of government subsidies, government failure to regulate, the prevention of universal healthcare and better unemployment benefits that would make it far easier for workers to leave bad workplaces or to speak up for their fair share, and tax loopholes purchased by the rich.
I have yet to figure out what these CEOs do that makes them worth exorbitant piles of money. I mean buying yachts, private jets, and jewelry for the mistress are not exactly what could be termed hard labor. Fudging on income taxes hardly makes one sweat buckets. Exploiting the people who actually work for a living isn't debilitating. Nor is raping the land.
Standing around isn't backbreaking work, either. And neither is playing round after round of golf at overpriced country clubs.