Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section (and please use today’s comments section only for captions). Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

Last week’s winner:

“Well, at least JD has his head out of his OWN ass for a change...”

(Congratulations, Stephen Thair.)

Runners-up:

“When you follow Trump there is only one view.”

(Congratulations, Benjamin R. Stockton.)

“I think I found that lady’s cat.”

(Congratulations, Kim sayers.)

“The difference between a brown nose and a kiss-ass is depth perception.”

(Congratulations, Donald Hodgins.)

“So, the real shit-hole wasn’t a country, after all.”

(Congratulations, BWilson).

“Which one is the ventriloquist and which one is the dummy?”

(Congratulations, Robin Comfort).

“Trump is coming to Springfield and Vance is bringing up the rear.”

(Congratulations, Smokey).