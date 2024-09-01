Friends,
Please submit your caption in the Comments section (and please use today’s comments section only for captions). Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.
Last week’s winner:
“You are entering the CULT OF NO RETURN”
(Congratulations, Keith Olson)
Runners-up:
“Give me a brake!”
(Congratulations, keto)
“Close your eyes, click you heels three times and repeat after me, there’s no place like a democracy.”
(Congratulations, Jill Johnson)
HARRIS: I love you, Tim!
WALZ: I love YOU, Kamala!
VANCE: I love you, Donald!
TRUMP: I love me too.
Trump: That’s a shit hole sunset! When I was president we had the best sunsets, everyone says it
Vance: Childless women emasculated American sunsets!
Harris: What a beautiful sky over a beautiful country, I hope we can bring this joy to everyone
Walz: 65 days to go