Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Daniel Black Coal's avatar
Daniel Black Coal
4h

You tried to “Trump” the law and THE LAW WON!

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Laurence Hoffmann's avatar
Laurence Hoffmann
4hEdited

YOU did it to yourself!

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