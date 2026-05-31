Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section and, as before, please use the Comments section only for captions.

Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

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Last week’s winner:

“Instead of using taxpayer money, he should fill his slush fund by melting ICE.”

(Congratulations, Laurence Hoffmann).

“What flavor is Ben and Gerrymander?”

(Congratulations, Mike Hammer).

Runners up:

“With him it’s always ‘self-serve.’”

(Congratulations, Rachel Brown).

“They’re fascistly delicious.”

(Congratulations, Doug O’Connell).

“Looks like Kool-Aid to me.”

(Congratulations, Steven Horowitz).

“Best served with a Whopper.”

(Congratulations, Marak Robokoff).

“Every flavor tastes like contempt for the rule of law!”

(Congratulations, Russwin Francisco).

“Apparently we need to go commit a crime in his name before we can get a slushy!”

(Congratulations, Sue Schneider).

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