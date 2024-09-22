Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section (and please use today’s comments section only for captions). Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

Last week’s winner:

“Oh don’t worry dear, Trump will get longer sentences soon.”

(Congratulations, Steven Bishop.)

Runners-up:

“It says Trump is appealing the verdict of the debate all the way to the Supreme Court.”

(Congratulations, Karen Cooney.)

“I told you she was the bigger news.”

(Congratulations, Jeannette Bonjour.)

“Honey, what have I told you about reading comic books?”

(Congratulations, John Rouze.)

“Reading a smaller paper to make your hands look bigger isn’t fooling anybody.”

(Congratulations, Trevor.)

