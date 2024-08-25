Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section. Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

Leave a comment

Last week’s winner:

“And that’s why there’s no 45 button in elevators anymore.”

(Congratulations, Nick Taylor)

Runners-up:

“He saved all of us.”

(Congratulations, Heather.B)

“Son, he was a good man and a great President who was unappreciated by many during his time in office.”

(Congratulations, Tim Baldwin)