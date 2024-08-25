Caption contest: Next!
And last week’s winner
Friends,
Please submit your caption in the Comments section. Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.
Last week’s winner:
“And that’s why there’s no 45 button in elevators anymore.”
(Congratulations, Nick Taylor)
Runners-up:
“He saved all of us.”
(Congratulations, Heather.B)
“Son, he was a good man and a great President who was unappreciated by many during his time in office.”
(Congratulations, Tim Baldwin)