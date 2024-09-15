Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section (and please use today’s comments section only for captions). Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

Leave a comment

Last week’s winner:

“And you thought it was bad living in RFK Jr.’s brain!”

(Congratulations, keto.)

Runners-up:

“I hear the inside of this place is a real shit-hole!”

(Congratulations, D.D. Wyss.)

“Bite him hard when they unmute his mic!”

(Congratulations, Wildi.)

Share