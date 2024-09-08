Friends,

Please submit your caption in the Comments section (and please use today’s comments section only for captions). Winners will be announced next Sunday. For consideration, please post your caption by Monday at 9 pm PT, 12 midnight ET.

Leave a comment

Last week’s winner:

HARRIS: I love you, Tim!

WALZ: I love YOU, Kamala!

VANCE: I love you, Donald!

TRUMP: I love me too.

(Congratulations, David Sea)

Runner-up:

TRUMP: That’s a shit hole sunset! When I was president we had the best sunsets, everyone says it

VANCE: Childless women emasculated American sunsets!

HARRIS: What a beautiful sky over a beautiful country, I hope we can bring this joy to everyone

WALZ: 65 days to go

(Congratulations, rachel fournier)

Share