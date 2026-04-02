Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Sharon Boyes-Schiller's avatar
Sharon Boyes-Schiller
4d

However, it is very telling and true to form that the only two cabinet members that have been fired are women.

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richard winkler's avatar
richard winkler
4d

For what Bondi did, she needs to be disbarred, never to practice law again.

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