Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Donald Hodgins's avatar
Donald Hodgins
7h

The king just got his claws cut--

Finally a substantial Supreme Court decision that told Trump, in no uncertain terms, that his power does have limits. The collar about Trump's neck is called the constitution. Everything today comes with a set of instructions, intended to ease the effort needed to keep things operating smoothly. Follow the instructions and life is good. Ignore the general order of things and life becomes difficult. Common sense dictates change must occur in an orderly manner over a reasonable length of time. Running a country by trashing precedents through executive orders, that have stood for decades, without considering the acceptance of the public is foolhardy. We the People want no kings. Birthright citizenship is a vital part of who we are, perhaps it's Trump who doesn't belong...

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Sheru Hoffman's avatar
Sheru Hoffman
6h

It's a bit more terrifying that comforting. This Court seems to overturn precedent in stages, one outrageous decision followed by a handful of moderate ones, then eventually overturn the moderate ones, too. This makes it more palatable in the moment, but I simply don't trust them. Deliberately slow right-wing takeover. Sad that we celebrate America 250 on the cusp of fascism, but I have to believe that we will win the long game. The short-term will be no picnic.

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