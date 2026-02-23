Friends,

Billie Eilish recently asked a room full of billionaires, “If you’re a billionaire, why are you a billionaire?”

Billionaires claim that they contribute their vast fortunes to worthy causes — and that we should be grateful for their philanthropy.

In fact, they’re giving less to charity now than they have in years. And when they do, they get big tax breaks which you and I are paying for.

Billionaire philanthropy is worse than an oxymoron. It’s a sham.

Please watch and share.

