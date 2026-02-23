The Sham of Billionaire Philanthropy
It's an unregulated irresponsible ripoff, as I show in our latest video
Friends,
Billie Eilish recently asked a room full of billionaires, “If you’re a billionaire, why are you a billionaire?”
Billionaires claim that they contribute their vast fortunes to worthy causes — and that we should be grateful for their philanthropy.
In fact, they’re giving less to charity now than they have in years. And when they do, they get big tax breaks which you and I are paying for.
Billionaire philanthropy is worse than an oxymoron. It’s a sham.
Please watch and share.
No billionaire made that fortune without the help of thousands of ordinary working people. Therefore, by taxation that wealth should be--must be--shared!
And after all, even if they were giving lots— isn’t it a stinking poor idea to have public projects depend on the whims of individuals?