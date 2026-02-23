Robert Reich

David Kleinberg-Levin
3h

No billionaire made that fortune without the help of thousands of ordinary working people. Therefore, by taxation that wealth should be--must be--shared!

Mary Ann Dimand
3hEdited

And after all, even if they were giving lots— isn’t it a stinking poor idea to have public projects depend on the whims of individuals?

