Donald Hodgins
The Oligarchs in this country are using Trump like a postage stamp so they can get to where they wish to go.

And once again, the great pilfering of America will commence as private industry steals our taxes to save themselves from total collapse. The GOP and the oligarchs and media titans who fund them will blame immigrants, liberal policies, and trans antifa members living off of cat liter.

Supposedly serious "journalists" will allow them to spew this nonsense non-stop across the airwaves while rage-amplifying algorithms will ensure the dumbest arguments are the ones jammed into the decaying minds of those Americans too racist or hurt or dumb to realize they are, once again, being conned.

Some protests will commence, but unless they are large and long enough to stop the damn economy, they will fall into the dustbin of history like our efforts to stop our war crimes in Iraq.

It's time to act, if only because we truly have no other choice. If we don't, and in numbers the likes of which we have never seen, America will simply collapse because we will have finally proven that it truly deserves to.

