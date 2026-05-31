Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Pam Clements's avatar
Pam Clements
1h

Well, he IS turning 250, isn't he?

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
1h

After Trump's Dark Ages will come a new Renaissance; I just hope we all live to see it. I can't imagine how Trump could make life any worse, but then, I've been feeling that way since he got re-elected, and somehow he has managed to make things worse every day. It's time for the Goddess to send Americans a true visionary with strength and integrity who can inspire us. We won't get anywhere just by being anti-Trump; we need to aim for something better than that.

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