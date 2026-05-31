Trump’s last big rally on the mall, January 6, 2021

Friends,

Trump often confuses himself with America, and America with himself.

Not surprisingly, his plan for celebrating the nation’s 250th anniversary is looking more and more like a celebration of Trump.

Trump’s face will be engraved on a $250 bill. It will be etched onto both sides of a celebratory gold coin. It’s already on passports issued this year. His signature is on dollar bills. He’s emblazoning his name on every edifice possible. If you still fail to get the point, his visage will soon be draped over federal buildings.

There’s also a 250th anniversary summer concert series on the national mall. It was to have started June 25 with country music star Martina McBride. But McBride announced Thursday she wouldn’t perform because, as she explained, although she had been “assured this was a nonpartisan event,” that assurance “turned out to be misleading.”

So far, seven of the nine featured musical acts have backed out of the concert series after discovering it would be more a celebration of Trump than of America.

So, what does Trump do? Yesterday, he posted:

“I understand Artists are getting ‘the yips’ having to do with their performance … so I am thinking about bringing the Number One Attraction anywhere in the World, the man who gets much larger audiences than Elvis in his prime, and he does so without a guitar, the man who loves our Country more than anyone else, and the man who some say is the Greatest President in History (THE GOAT!), DONALD J TRUMP, to take the place of these highly paid, Third Rate ‘Artists,’ and give a major speech, rallying the Country forward like I have done ever since being President!”

It’s difficult to read this without laughing, but it’s no joke. His malignant narcissism is ramping up even higher than its usual galactic level.

Trump followed this post by revealing his real intention all along:

I am ordering my Representatives to look at the feasibility of doing an AMERICA IS BACK Rally on Wednesday, Washington, DC, same time, same location. Only Great Patriots invited — It will be a Wild and Beautiful Celebration of America!”

Only “Great Patriots” invited? It will be “wild?”

Anybody recall the last rally Trump held on the mall, to which he invited patriots and promised it would be “wild?”

I doubt he’ll instigate another attack on the U.S. Capitol this time. More likely, he’ll renew his attacks on immigrants, Somali-Americans, Muslims, Democrats, trans people, “coastal elites,” RINO’s, judges who have ruled against him, and anyone “woke” (including the artists who refused to participate in his glorification).

In other words, Trump will star in his own hate rally on the national mall, to celebrate America’s Trump’s 250th anniversary.

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