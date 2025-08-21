Friends,
I’m going to expose myself today in a way I’m not particularly comfortable doing. I hope you’ll forgive me.
Ever since I was a teenager I’ve been fascinated by the bestseller list of The New York Times Sunday book review, especially nonfiction.
I wondered how certain books and their topics got to be high on the list. I was particularly interested in the books that got to be #1 bestsellers. I thought that their authors and ideas provided tiny windows into the American mind at those particular moments in time.
For the last 43 years, I’ve also felt a personal stake. My first book was published in 1982. It didn’t make anywhere near the bestseller list.
One day I was at a friend’s house and noticed it on a bookshelf in his living room. I told him how flattered I was that he had bought it. He looked a bit sheepish and suggested I pull the book out and look inside.
When I opened the cover, I found that the entire inside had been hollowed out. It had been sold to him for safe-keeping. It was where he stored valuable jewelry from his grandmother. He assumed no one would ever find it because no one would ever pull out my book.
Years went by, and I wrote 17 more books. I wrote them as well as I could, but to be perfectly candid with you, I don’t think readers found them especially exciting. They were about economics, politics, and philosophy.
As I recall, only one made the Times bestseller list, and it was #6 for about a minute. I’ve contented myself with the thought that my books have contributed to public understanding, notwithstanding.
I used to joke that my books were the kind that once you put them down, you couldn’t pick them up.
So when a friend phoned recently to tell me that my new book, Coming Up Short: A Memoir of My America, was #1 on the Times nonfiction bestseller list (it’s actually right there at the top in this Sunday’s print edition!) I couldn’t believe it. Being the sentimental slob I am, my eyes welled up.
It’s been a lifetime dream, yet I’ve been worried about sharing the news. Bragging about a personal achievement seems so, well, Trumpian.
Yet here I am sharing the news with you. Somehow I thought you’d want to know.
Note: Coming Up Short can be found wherever you buy books. But if possible, please support your local independent bookstores. They are vital parts of our community. If you have a favorite bookstore please put it in the comments. You can also support local bookstores nationally by ordering the book at bookshop.org.
“My books were the kind that once you put them down you couldn’t pick them up” made my day, Professor. We’re so lucky to have you at a time like this. Thank you from all of us!
Congratulations Prof. Reich.