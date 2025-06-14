Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa S. Sullivan's avatar
Lisa S. Sullivan
3h

Thank you. I'm exercising my white privilege for all my friends and neighbors of color who can't go. Wish me luck. NO KINGS!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
29 replies
Maureen O'Sullivan's avatar
Maureen O'Sullivan
3h

Yes. Thank you for the we post.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
317 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Reich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture