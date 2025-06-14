Share this postRobert ReichBe peaceful. Be careful. Be safe. Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreBe peaceful. Be careful. Be safe. Robert ReichJun 14, 20251,623Share this postRobert ReichBe peaceful. Be careful. Be safe. Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore319120ShareFriends,This is not the time to discuss the horrific news from Minnesota. I just want to wish you a day of peaceful protest. And I urge you to be careful and safe. Robert Reich1,623Share this postRobert ReichBe peaceful. Be careful. Be safe. Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore319120Share
Thank you. I'm exercising my white privilege for all my friends and neighbors of color who can't go. Wish me luck. NO KINGS!
Yes. Thank you for the we post.