Friends,
As Republican senators go home for the Memorial Day weekend, it’s an excellent time for those of you who live in their states to be heard — especially on the Big Ugly Bill that’s coming to the Senate from the House next week.
As I mentioned yesterday, that bill amounts to the largest redistribution in history from poor and working-class Americans to the wealthy and super-wealthy. It also contains a poison pill that would remove contempt authority from the courts.
To pass this monstrosity, Senate Republicans can afford to lose only 3 votes at most (with JD Vance acting as tie-breaker).
The following Republican senators are most persuadable because they’re up for reelection in 2026 if not before. They’re also most vulnerable.
If you live in their states, please use this weekend to persuade them. Appear at their town halls, appear at their rallies, appear at their news conferences, find out where they’ll be and when. Let them know in no uncertain terms that they must not enact Trump’s Big Ugly Bill .
Collins (ME) - blue state, voted against April Senate budget resolution over Medicaid cuts
Tillis (NC) - faces competitive reelection bid and has spurned Trump on US Attorney nomination.
Sullivan (AK) - race could become competitive because of Alaska's ranked-choice system, the impact of Medicaid/SNAP cuts, and if former Rep. Mary Peltola runs.
Husted (OH) - replaced Vance, has to win a special election to finish term in 2026. Race could become highly competitive if Sherrod Brown runs.
Moody (FL) - replaced Rubio, has to win a special election to finish term in 2026. Same factors as Husted (though FL is a longer shot than OH)
Cornyn (TX) -- facing a tough right-wing primary challenge from Ken Paxton, who could put the seat in play if he wins
Ernst (IA) - race has the potential to be competitive in an anti-GOP cycle without Trump at the top of the ballot
I think we should be calling them even if we don't live in those states!
It was NEVER about the deficit!