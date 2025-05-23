Friends,

As Republican senators go home for the Memorial Day weekend, it’s an excellent time for those of you who live in their states to be heard — especially on the Big Ugly Bill that’s coming to the Senate from the House next week.

As I mentioned yesterday, that bill amounts to the largest redistribution in history from poor and working-class Americans to the wealthy and super-wealthy. It also contains a poison pill that would remove contempt authority from the courts.

To pass this monstrosity, Senate Republicans can afford to lose only 3 votes at most (with JD Vance acting as tie-breaker).

The following Republican senators are most persuadable because they’re up for reelection in 2026 if not before. They’re also most vulnerable.

If you live in their states, please use this weekend to persuade them. Appear at their town halls, appear at their rallies, appear at their news conferences, find out where they’ll be and when. Let them know in no uncertain terms that they must not enact Trump’s Big Ugly Bill .