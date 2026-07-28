Robert Reich

Robert Reich

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Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
1hEdited

The folks in a small Missouri town named Festus made sure the city council members who voted for a 6 billion dollar data center were all voted out. That’s the way it’s done!

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A Glass-1/8th-Full Perspective's avatar
A Glass-1/8th-Full Perspective
1hEdited

And what does all this data that is produced from data centers go towards? Is this about building consistent algorithms to characterize every single individual in this nation for targeted advertising - or targeted suppression?

Imagine if data centers were only tasked with curing cancer and running simulations on how the human race can reach the year 2100 safely, sorting out the most benign paths using economic, sociological, political, and resource distribution parameters. What if they were the AI equivalent of #22ndCenturyThinking, optimizing all that we have left for the greatest benefit of all? What if they were to effectively craft the best options beyond our current capitalism model, fashioning a world where poverty is nonexistent yet individuals are able to thrive through their own excellence?

Yes, that would be nice. But the owners of those data centers only care about maximizing short-term profits, not long-term viability for the species.

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