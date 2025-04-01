Friends,

“Solidarity” is an important word. It means our interests are the same. We stand together. We have strength in numbers. We support each other against oppression.

Dictators, fascists, and authoritarians of all stripes — Trump, Putin, Orban, for example — hate solidarity. They don’t want us to join together. They’d prefer that we cower alone. They want us to feel powerless and afraid.

This is why I encourage you to participate in the demonstrations planned for this Saturday, April 5, across America.

Millions of Americans will march with one message to Donald Trump and Elon Musk: Take your hands off of our health care, our data, our jobs, and our services!

Donald Trump and Elon Musk think this country belongs to them. On Saturday, April 5, millions of Americans are mobilizing to show it doesn’t.

This mass mobilization is our message to the world that we do not consent to the destruction of our government and our economy for the benefit of Trump and his billionaire allies.

Americans across the country are marching, rallying, and protesting to demand a stop to the chaos and to build an opposition movement against the looting of our country.

It’s time to remove, reverse, and reclaim.

But we must do so peacefully. A core principle behind all Hands Off! events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to deescalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.

Here’s some important information about what’s planned and how you can become involved, much of it drawn from a useful Substack called “We the People Dissent.”

THE MARCH

On this single day, four groups have come together: 50501, Indivisible, Hands Off, and Women’s March.

They are organizing on two websites: Hands Off and See you in the Streets.

NOTE: As of Saturday night, 885 protests have been logged. Protests are being added daily.

HOST a protest.

PROMOTE it on social media.

PRINT A SIGN.

Before you go … This is a peaceful movement committed to nonviolence.

THREE ways you can join!

MARCH IN D.C.

Saturday, April 5 at 12 noon

Washington Monument

Join HERE to get additional updates.

Also, join the mass call on April 1 at 8:00 PM EST.

TAKE A BUS

There are 106 locations across the eastern U.S. where you can board a bus to travel to D.C. for the protest. FIND ONE.

Reserve your spot today. It’s recommended that you lock in plans ASAP.

HOTELS

A block of rooms has been secured at a discounted rate.

Book one HERE ASAP.

MARCH IN YOUR STATE

Saturday, April 5 at various times.

With the exception of Alaska, every town is within 4 hours or less of at least one protest.

LIST of protests.

MAP of protests.

My list is a compilation of information from Mobilize, Pol-Rev, and Action Network.

AFTER THE PROTEST . . .

Don’t forget to share the COUNT after a protest. The list is ever growing.

RECORD demonstration numbers.

SUBMIT a story from a protest.

TELL your story or NOMINATE a person to share theirs.

SUPPORT FROM HOME

On the day of the protest and leading up to it, amplify the message and encourage others.