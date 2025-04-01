Solidarity on April 5
“Hands off” our health care, our schools, our Social Security, and our rights!
Friends,
“Solidarity” is an important word. It means our interests are the same. We stand together. We have strength in numbers. We support each other against oppression.
Dictators, fascists, and authoritarians of all stripes — Trump, Putin, Orban, for example — hate solidarity. They don’t want us to join together. They’d prefer that we cower alone. They want us to feel powerless and afraid.
This is why I encourage you to participate in the demonstrations planned for this Saturday, April 5, across America.
Millions of Americans will march with one message to Donald Trump and Elon Musk: Take your hands off of our health care, our data, our jobs, and our services!
Donald Trump and Elon Musk think this country belongs to them. On Saturday, April 5, millions of Americans are mobilizing to show it doesn’t.
This mass mobilization is our message to the world that we do not consent to the destruction of our government and our economy for the benefit of Trump and his billionaire allies.
Americans across the country are marching, rallying, and protesting to demand a stop to the chaos and to build an opposition movement against the looting of our country.
It’s time to remove, reverse, and reclaim.
But we must do so peacefully. A core principle behind all Hands Off! events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to deescalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.
Here’s some important information about what’s planned and how you can become involved, much of it drawn from a useful Substack called “We the People Dissent.”
THE MARCH
On this single day, four groups have come together: 50501, Indivisible, Hands Off, and Women’s March.
They are organizing on two websites: Hands Off and See you in the Streets.
NOTE: As of Saturday night, 885 protests have been logged. Protests are being added daily.
HOST a protest.
PROMOTE it on social media.
PRINT A SIGN.
Before you go … This is a peaceful movement committed to nonviolence.
THREE ways you can join!
MARCH IN D.C.
Saturday, April 5 at 12 noon
Washington Monument
Join HERE to get additional updates.
Also, join the mass call on April 1 at 8:00 PM EST.
TAKE A BUS
There are 106 locations across the eastern U.S. where you can board a bus to travel to D.C. for the protest. FIND ONE.
Reserve your spot today. It’s recommended that you lock in plans ASAP.
HOTELS
A block of rooms has been secured at a discounted rate.
Book one HERE ASAP.
MARCH IN YOUR STATE
Saturday, April 5 at various times.
With the exception of Alaska, every town is within 4 hours or less of at least one protest.
LIST of protests.
MAP of protests.
Protests are being added daily.
My list is a compilation of information from Mobilize, Pol-Rev, and Action Network.
AFTER THE PROTEST . . .
Don’t forget to share the COUNT after a protest. The list is ever growing.
RECORD demonstration numbers.
SUBMIT a story from a protest.
TELL your story or NOMINATE a person to share theirs.
SUPPORT FROM HOME
On the day of the protest and leading up to it, amplify the message and encourage others.
Share and repost videos on social media. Several 50501 and Indivisible groups have a social media presence. Find one in your state and amplify their posts.
Submit the story to your local news station, newspaper, or social media group.
Tag news stations and media personalities in public posts.
Comment on posts and leave an encouraging message.
In solidarity we have power.
I am 75, my husband of 47 years is 73. WE WILL BE THERE in VENTURA, CA!
Thank you, Professor Reich, for underscoring the importance of "being out there" for this and providing all the necessary links for us to participate. We MUST do our best to keep our spirits up and stand together!